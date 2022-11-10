ANDOVER — Village Council approved ordinances to send five levies to Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas to begin the process to place them on the ballot in May.
The action was taken on Tuesday evening during a regular council meeting and involved three fire department levies and two emergency service levies. The fire levies are all renewals and are .3 mills, 1.2 mills and .5 mills.
A 2-mill emergency service levy is a renewal and a new 1-mill is a new levy to add new money to pay for ambulance service after negotiations with Community Care Ambulance.
Followup action will be needed by council in 2023 to place the levies on the ballot.
“This is a not a renewal. This is an additional levy,” said Andover Village Solicitor Richard Kotila said of the 1-mill levy.
Andover Council President E. Curt Williams said the new money is needed to pay for the services. The village and surrounding townships have been working to find a solution to the change in ambulance availability after the 2020 closing of the emergency room in Andover.
Village council also approved a $150 fee for property splits. Williams said the village had never charged anything for the service.
Kotila said he has created new procedures to insure the property splits and other procedures are equitable.
In other village business:
- Williams asked zoning inspector Lara Reibold to bring any zoning situations of concern to council’s attention.
- Love Insurance was approved to handle general liability insurance for the village in 2023.
- Andover Police Officer Bob Johnson was given the Ashtabula County Safe Communities Traffic Safety Award during council by Andover Fire Chief Chris Baker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.