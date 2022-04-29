ANDOVER — Village Council is seeking a news zoning inspector and looks to review policies surrounding the position.
Presently, a number of village employees are handling the task normally completed by the zoning inspector who retired, said Village Administrator Richard Mead.
Mead asked council to discuss potential job description changes and the residency requirement at the next meeting.
Mead also said the improvements to the concession stand at the village’s baseball park are going well and are expected to be completed by May 7 for opening day. He said there may be an extra treatment for mosquitos with an upcoming summer of outdoor movies at the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.