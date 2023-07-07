ANDOVER — Village officials continue to welcome new businesses to the area and improve amenities for residents and tourists alike.
Numerous council work sessions have included discussions on how to provide unique options for bikers and hikers who will use the Pymatuning Valley portion of the Greenway Trail once the extension to Andover is complete.
Council members have discussed the possibility of building a pavilion adjacent to the village hall near a Greenway Trail entrance. The trail is in the process of being expanded from the Dorset area.
The village has also been providing input on how potential Ohio Appalachian American Rescue Plant Act funds from the coronavirus pandemic might be used to assist hikers and bicyclists in the area.
Discussions have included ways to connect the trails and also potentially create parking and other amenities.
A variety of area businesses have been added to the community since the pandemic, said Lara Reibold, executive director of the Pymatuning Valley Chamber of Commerce and Andover zoning inspector. Among them are a pierogi shop and an event center.
Reibold said most of the businesses are year round and not specifically tourist-related.
“They do better in the summer, but I don’t think they are [just tourism-based],” she said.
A major event sponsored by the chamber of commerce is the Pymatuning Lake Festival. The event is scheduled for Aug. 5-6 at Pymatuning State Park.
“We still have openings for vendors,” Reibold said.
She said the deadline to be on the festival map has passed, however.
Big Dog Bounce House will handle the inflatable entertainment options. A wristband for all-day use is $15 for children. The festival is free, but donations are accepted.
A variety of entertainment options will be available, including Epic, the headliner on Saturday night.
“[The festival] brings 15,000 people in and they don’t just go to the festival,” Reibold said.
Visitors also frequent restaurants, stores and other businesses.
She said the event makes people aware of all the area has to offer.
The village also sponsors People in the Park concerts on Saturdays, and an occasional Fridays, on the Andover Public Square, Reibold said. She said the events draw 30 to 300 people and provides people another look at life in the village.
The Ashtabula County Port Authority, under the direction of Mark Winchell, continues to see if a connection between a business and the former Andover Industries property can be made.
The property has been cleaned and is available if the right match can be found, Winchell has said.
