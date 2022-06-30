ANDOVER — Village council is working toward a better plan for the use of Andover Recreation Park for public events and baseball games.
During a Tuesday afternoon work session, council discussed how to ensure park facilities are cleaned properly and protect the park after unsanitary conditions found in the concession stand and a vandalism attempt in newly renovated facilities.
Andover Council President E. Curt Williams said he would like to see a new contract written up for the Pymatuning Area Youth Organization to ensure the facility is cleaned regularly.
He also indicated he would like to see security cameras in the parking lot, concession stand and the fields to catch any vandalism offenses.
“We need to be known as the village that prosecutes criminal behavior,” he said.
Lara Riebold, Pymatuning Area Chamber of Commerce president, said she worked for five hours cleaning facilities at the park between community movie showings. She said more than 50 people attended the two movies that were offered free of charge.
Several council members also expressed concern about the cleanliness of the facilities and indicated they want to have a written agreement for use of the facility.
Council suggested a more detailed analysis of the pavilion and small-room rental facility. Councilman Richard Orahood suggested a committee meeting to review rental costs at the facility and report findings to council.
Riebold said plans are moving ahead for the Pymatuning Lake Festival to be held Aug. 6-7 at Pymatuning State Park.
“People are excited it is coming back,” she said.
Volunteers are needed for the weekend event, including pontoon boat operators and people to sell the wrist bands to enter the festival.
