ANDOVER — A 20-acre former industrial site has not yet found an interested partner, but is available, according to Ashtabula County Port Authority Executive Director Mark Winchell.
The property was purchased by the Ashtabula County Port Authority in 2015 and was remediated from former use by Andover Industries by 2018 and is available for industrial use.
Andover Village Council has discussed the potential uses for the property during work sessions during the last several months. Council members wondered if the buildings on site should be torn down or whether residential use could be a possibility.
The roof of one of the numerous buildings on the site have collapsed and liability concerns were discussed.
Winchell said the property was remediated with the intended purpose of Aloterra investing in it, but the company went bankrupt. He said the port authority is reviewing the next steps.
“We are currently trying to decide how many of the buildings need to come down,” he said.
The property could be rezoned for commercial but residential would be unlikely, Winchell said. The most important step is finding a potential investor in the property so the next step could be accomplished.
“There hasn’t been an active partnership,” he said.
Winchell said he believes some of the buildings could be attractive to potential buyers.
Village council also tentatively gave approval for a 24-foot by 24-foot shed to be built on village property for the Andover Area Chamber of Commerce to store a variety of items.
“We have a few spots that might work,” said Andover Village Administrator Richard Mead.
The proposed placement of security cameras at Recreation Park has been delayed until 2023, Mead said. He said the cameras, which will cost $6,000 to $7,000, could be placed in 2023 and more work to a pavilion could occur.
Andover Councilman Richard Orahood said the village needs to respond when the bike trail is completed and more people arrive in the village.
“I have seen [the impact and growth] all over the country,” he said.
