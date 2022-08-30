• A civil dispute was reported on Gates Street at 12:48 p.m. on Aug. 20.{div}• A warrant for arrest was executed at 1:41 p.m. on West Main Street on Aug. 24.{/div} {div}• A disturbance was reported at 3:49 p.m. on Gates Street on Aug. 24.{/div} {div}• A warrant for arrest was executed on Gates Street at 4:34 p.m. on Aug. 26.{/div} {div}• A disturbance was reported at 8:37 pm. at the intersection of Gates Street and Oak Street on Aug. 26.{/div} {div}• A disturbance was reported on Gates Street at 10:54 p.m. on Aug. 27.{/div}
Andover Police Reports
