ANDOVER POLICE REPORTS
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in public square at 8:33 a.m. on July 11.
• Telephone harassment was reported on Parker Drive at 1:39 p.m. on July 12.
• A failure to comply with a police officer incident occurred on South Main Street at 2:23 p.m. on July 12.
• A disturbance complaint in public square was made at 3:55 p.m. on July 13.
• A theft was reported on East Main Street at 7:14 p.m. on July 13.
• A disturbance complaint was made on Gates Street at 10:02 p.m. on July 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Main Street at 1:19 a.m. on July 16.
• A disturbance complaint was made on Gates Street at 10:43 p.m. on July 16.
