- A theft was reported on East Main Street at 4:52 p.m. on January 12.
• A suspicious person was reported on public square at 2:42 p.m. on January 14.
• A disturbance was reported on Oak Street at 6:54 p.m. on January 15.
A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 4:45 am
