ANDOVER — Residents seeking to learn hot to fly drones can practice at the Andover Public Library in March and test their skills in April, library director Nancy Logan said in a press release.
The March program is open to adults and children 12 and up.
An obstacle course will be created in April for those 12 and over to test their new skills. The library also plans two flight-related programs in April.
“How Do Drones Fly? The science behind the fun” will is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 20 and a paper airplane contest for all ages is planned for 5:45 p.m. on April 25.
The library’s drones are set up inside the library within an enclosure for safety with staff members on hand to teach community members how the controls work. The drone and netting were made possible by donations in memory of Bob Hall to honor of his love of flying.
Drone flying times are available from 10:30 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays; 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 10:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays; and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday March 26 and Saturday April 9.
