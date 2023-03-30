ANDOVER — Beefing up the Andover Village Police Department with another human officer and perhaps a canine officer is a possibility.
The costs of such additions were among the topics during a 90-minute meeting of the village finance committee on Tuesday afternoon.
Andover Police Chief Chris Baker brought up the idea of a fourth officer as a long period of time with an officer unable to work created 20 hours of overtime a week.
One of the biggest challenges would be the additional money needed for the benefits package involved in adding an officer to the payroll.
Baker said the village is patrolled 20 hours a day, seven days a week.
Councilman Randy Gentry, who also once served as the the Andover police chief, said there are now some 24-hour businesses in the village and there are times without police coverage. He said the village is in better financial shape than in 2015, when a return to four officers was also considered.
Andover Village Clerk-Treasurer Cathy Williams said adding another officer might be a viable option and council agreed to review the topic further.
Baker also gave a report involving Officer Bob Johnson’s interest in adding a canine officer to the department. He said the dog could be helpful in drug cases.
Gentry said the dog can also make criminals think twice about operating in the village.
Baker asked if the village could set up a separate line item and take donations toward the cost of the dog, which could be in the $20,000 range. He said Johnson has potential pledges of $4,600 and Williams said $8,600 from the state-wide opiod settlement could be used.
“There is some interest as far as the businesses,” Baker said.
“I am completely in agreement with a canine officer,” said Andover Village Council President E. Curt Williams.
“They are very useful and a good PR tool,” Gentry said.
Baker said the dog and officer would have to go through a five-week training period.
Council also discussed a plan to buy seven defibrillators for various locations in the village and youth sports organizations. The proposed purchases could be on the next council agenda.
Andover Village Administrator Richard Mead discussed several options for maintenance work on the village water tower. He said the tower needs painted and an inspection of the inside of the tower will be needed.
He also discussed the potential need to raise water rates this year.
Williams said the street department budget is very tight.
Council members also discussed the potential need for a police levy to help pay for increased costs in the police department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.