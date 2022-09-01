ANDOVER — Communities in the southeastern part of Ashtabula County are still reviewing ambulance coverage options.
Village council discussed ideas on how to improve ambulance coverage during a Tuesday afternoon work session.
Ever since the Andover emergency room closed during the spring of 2020, the need for increased ambulance coverage has been an issue, according to Andover Village Council members.
The village and surrounding townships are presently covered by a contract with Community Care Ambulance that runs through 2023. Village officials and township leaders have loosely discussed a variety of options but no solutions have been found.
Andover officials said the closing of the emergency room drastically changed the needs for area residents. An ambulance ride to the emergency room went from a 45 minute round trip for most cases to a two and a half to three hour trip to a hospital in Geauga County, Pennsylvania, Conneaut or Ashtabula.
Village council members said Community Care ambulances often area called to transport patients leaving the area devoid of ambulance service till the unit gets back from the transport.
There has been some discussion of forming an ambulance district, similar to South Central Ambulance District in the western part of the county. Discussions regarding the idea have not yet coalesced around the parties, council members indicated.
Council did have a meeting with Pierpont Fire Department to discuss potential amulance coverage on August 17, followed by a meeting with Community Care Ambulance on August 18, said Andover Village council President E. Curt Williams.
Mead said he believes people from the village and townships need to gather with a “civic mindset” and figure out the best arrangement for area residents. “If we don’t end up rowing in the same direction we may end up in the water,” he said.
Williams said he would like to schedule a meeting with the townships involved and would like to discuss the options at the September 12 council meeting. He said one option would be to have it Sept. 26 during the council’s regularly scheduled work session.
