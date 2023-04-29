ANDOVER — The Andover Public Library is seeking a one-mill renewal levy to continue funding of its programs, said APL Director Nancy Logan.
“It is a straight renewal there will not be any extra taxes,” Logan said.
She said the library is funded through state money, grants, donations and the levy.
“This [levy] is a pretty big chunk [of the budget],” she said.
Logan said the levy raises about $130,000 annually. She said the library has four full-time and four part-time employees.
“We have a lot of programs throughout the year, but summer reading is definitely our biggest,” she said.
The levy helps keep some of the services very low or free, Logan said.
One of the big services has been “hot spots” for Internet access since COVID-19 became an issue in 2020. She said the the hot spots have been paid for through COVID 19 funds, but they will need to be paid for through other sources which would include levy funds.
The levy also helps fund the regular programs the library offers, including free craft classes. “Everything we do we try to do for free,” Logan said.
The library also offers speakers that cost money. She said the library is also able to keep the costs of faxes and copies low because of levy funds.
She said LED lights were also installed with levy money.
The library sponsors a variety of regular programs, including Story Time, Lego Builders Club, an adult reading club and other book clubs.
