ANDOVER — Families spent Saturday morning getting to know the Andover Public Library participating in a variety of activities as part of a national initiative to draw families to libraries.
The library hosted its first "Take your child to the library day" as part of a national event that focuses on family activities at libraries. The event started in Connecticut and has spread across the country.
"[Some of the families in attendance] are finishing up their marshmallow igloos," said APL Children's Librarian Betsy Paul, who helped organize the activity.
Community leaders from law enforcement, the clergy and the Pymatuning Valley Local Schools read to the families during a story time segment of the event.
Ryker Conley, 6, was working hard on his marshmallow igloo with his father Cody Conley late Saturday morning. Ryker Conley said he thought the event was "good".
Tiffany Shaffer said her family has done a couple of events with the library and was made aware by a Facebook post and decided to come to the event.
Nancy Logan, director of the Andover Public Library, said the idea was to get kids to come to the library. "Hopefully ones that haven't been here before," she said.
In addition to spending time with family and hearing community leaders read, children were also learning through the event. "These are good learning crafts...They are working on hand coordination and this can teach them other things," Logan said.
Logan said the library staff was happy with the turnout that packed the library parking lot and numerous rooms where the people could be spread apart during the event.
Families were able to participate in a scavenger hunt with 29 items to be found. Hidden objects included a Statue of Liberty, Pete the Cat, an orange chair, a Yoda and pterodactyl.
A "Winter Storywalk" has also been set up around Andover Village Square as pages of a children's picture book are being displayed on businesses.
