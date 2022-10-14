ANDOVER — Village council voted unanimously to change dispatching services from the city of Ashtabula to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday night.
The vote was unanimous to make the transition, which Andover Council President E. Curt Williams said will reduce dispatch costs from $30,000 to $14,000.
“The current agreement says any party can terminate the contract with 90 days notice,” said Andover Village Solicitor Richard Kotila.
Andover Fire Department President Ryan Buie gave a report. He said the department has decided not to build a new fire station for financial reasons.
“We will be staying where we are at,” Buie said.
Buie said the department has recruited a few new members and hopes to continue to improve on its safety rating. He said an agreement was reached to allow the department a year to increase the number of firefighters responding to calls.
The rating is important for area businesses because it is used for insurance policy rate creation, he said.
Buie said the department often does not have ambulance presence at fires because the Community Care Ambulance is often on another call. He said the department create an ambulance service with its current staffing levels.
Andover Mayor Jerry Dibell said meeting is scheduled was schedulked Thursday to discuss concerns with the Community Care contract.
There is a concern regarding ambulance mutual aid service as well. Williams and Dibell said they hoped to get some answers at the meeting.
“I know I don’t want to wait for an ambulance to come from Conneaut Lake (Pa.),” Dibell said.
In other business:
• Council voted 6-0 to authorize Village Administrator Richard Mead to apply for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant fo the Elm Street sewer lining program.
• A public hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14 regarding zoning changes that could include land in Andover Township at Andover Country Meadows and a piece of land on the west side of the village.
Kotila said the changes are to aid businesses to create zoning designations for the properties that would be helpful if the property owners decided to request annexation into the village.
