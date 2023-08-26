ANDOVER — The Andover Fire Department is sponsoring a picnic for the community from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday in the Square.
AFD Chief Allen Semai said the event will include a variety of activities including a dunk tank, cotton candy, face painting and water battles. Pulled pork sandwiches will be sold at $10 (adults), $7 (14 and under) and free for those under 4 years of age.
The Eagles Club is sponsoring a cupcake walk and a local business plans to sidewalk chalk for children as well.
