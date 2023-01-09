ANDOVER — New leadership at the Andover Fire Department are hoping to draw more members to the department to better cover the 24-hour, seven-day-a-week needs of the village and surrounding townships.
The new chief, Allen Semai, will partner with assistant chief Matthew Bush and try to increase the amount of firefighters on the department. There are presently 21 members on the rolls.
Semai said the amount of members is a bit misleading because there are not 21 people who respond to fire calls. He said that is especially true during daytime calls, when many of the department members are at work and cannot leave their jobs.
Bush said companies are far less likely to allow workers to leave during a shift as was often the case many years ago. Semai said the lack of manufacturing jobs in the area has changed the equation as well.
Semai said he has been with the Andover Fire Department for the last five years but has been involved in firefighting much longer. “I started in Wayne [Township] when I was 16,” said the 29-year-old Semai.
“It is going to come [down to] pushing recruiting,” Bush said. He said the department hopes to give out educational material to make area residents aware of the need for the fire department.
Mike French, vice president of the fire department, has been around to see a lot of changes in the department after joining in 1999 when he graduated from high school.
An offer for emergency medical technician training through Community Care Ambulance could help draw more people to the department. “There are some people who are more interested in the emergency [component] than firefighting,” Bush said.
Semai said the department does pay for training for people seeking to get certified for different levels of firefighting.
Ben Hogle, 22, has also taken on the new role as captain at the department. “This is my first officer position,” he said.
Hogle also reinforced the importance of fire department recruitment in the months to come.
Andover Fire Department is not alone with staffing issues. Rural departments throughout the area and the state are facing similar problems, as people don’t have the time to commit to a fire department due to work and family commitments.
The size of rural fire departments has dropped over the last several decades and doesn’t show signs of slowing any time soon, according to area fire department leadership.
Rome Fire Chief Ed Koziol currently is on a statewide committee, organized by the Ohio Fire Marshal’s office, seeking answers to the problem.
