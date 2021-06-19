ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to a Cleveland hospital on Saturday afternoon after losing control on Leon Road around 2:30 p.m., said Andover Fire Chief Mike Spencer.
He said the man was transported to the helipad at the former UH Hospitals Andover Emergency Room where he was then flown to UH Cleveland Medical Center. Spencer said the man suffered a head injury.
Spencer said the fire department also assisted on a barn fire in Kinsman that destroyed the structure, equipment and 30 to 40 bales of hay on Saturday morning.
