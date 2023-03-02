ANDOVER — Village leaders discussed the possibility of a road levy to pave streets during a Tuesday afternoon work session.
Andover Village Administrator Richard Mead recommended council review options regarding the placement of a levy on the ballot to generate funds to pave streets.
Mead said the bill to pave all of the village’s side streets and do all the necessary side work, man hole covers and other needed items, the project would cost about $1.5 million.
“Are [residents] willing to have a road levy?” he said.
Mead said the project would need to be done in phases, but lead to the streets being paved.
Councilman Randy Gentry said a paving program in the late 1980s lasted for 15 years. Present patching programs tend to last about two years he said.
Mead said how long a road patching program lasts depends on the intensity of the winter.
Gentry also said the widening of several roads, possibly Mill and Depot, could be discussed as the bike path project continues in the village.
Council discussed the idea of allowing chickens to be raised in the village due to the high costs of eggs. Several council members said they didn’t think it was a good idea and nobody supported the idea.
“Eggs are coming down,” said Andover Council President E. Curt Williams. A zoning change would be needed to allow for the chicken project, said Lara Reibold, village zoning inspector.
Council also discussed making a trip to Recreation Park to view what changes might be needed. Mead indicated the Civic Development Corporation annual meeting may take place at the park in May.
Council members also discussed the purchase of three Automated External Defibrillators for use in different parts of the village.
