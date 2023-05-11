ANDOVER — Council plans to review the possibility of adding a 4-foot by 7-foot sign to the village square to highlight Andover as a tourist attraction.
The Pymatuning Area Chamber of Commerce has committed $3,300 to the purchase of a sign to be placed on the square for people to stop and take pictures, said PACC Executive Director Lara Reibold.
“We would like to put it on the northeaster corner,” Reibold said to council.
Andover Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Williams said the idea could be broached in a finance committee meeting.
“You would probably be surprised how many people go over to take a picture,” said Andover Village Administrator Richard Mead.
Reibold said there were positive responses in the hundreds after the idea was placed on social media.
Reibold is seeking $3,300 from the township and village to pay the $9,900 cost of the sign. She said she is also approaching other organizations for donations and if they are approved the cost would drop for the three organizations.
In other business:
• Williams said she ordered seven automated external defibrillators but has not been able to get much information from the company regarding how long it will take for the back-ordered items to be delivered.
• Council decided to have a four-day Memorial Day holiday garage sale option with one of the days allowing a free permit. The days would be May 26-29.
• Council recommended the village’s law against farm animals in the village be enforced. The ban includes chickens, which have been a topic of discussion during previous meetings.
• Council also conducted an executive session at the end of the meeting.
