ANDOVER — Village council is reviewing options relating to the vacant zoning inspector job after a Tuesday afternoon work session.
Andover Village Council President E. Curt Williams said he would consider removing the residency requirement for zoning inspector if it would help find a candidate.
He also suggested that he would like to see the zoning inspector report directly to village administrator Rich Mead instead of mayor Jerry Dibell. Williams said he felt it would be smoother since Mead is on site more than the mayor.
Mead said he has talked to several potential zoning inspector candidates, but has not found the right person yet. Williams also suggested allowing the zoning inspector to complete a specific amount of hours a week, maybe 30, at the discretion of the zoning inspector instead of having mandatory hours for the position.
Mead said Andover Police Chief Chris Baker and village secretary assistant Elizabeth Swartz are working together on zoning issues.
Council talked about the possibilities of hiring a person that might be a part time police officer and a part time zoning inspector.
In other business:
• Williams said he plans to attend a meeting with Community Care Ambulance regarding ambulance service.
• Council also discussed fire and ambulance service and again floated the idea of a “district” to handle both problems stemming from lack of volunteers to serve in the fire department.
• Mead reported that a portion of a Peach Street sewer line may need to be replaced. He said there are also sewer-line issues on Elm Street that will need to be addressed.
• Mead also said the need to replace a bridge culvert on Elm Street is likely.
“Our village is at that place where things need to be replaced,” Williams said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.