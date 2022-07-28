ANDOVER — Village council is reviewing legislative changes that would help monitor rental properties.
“[Procedures] need to be put in place not only to protect the village but the renter as well,” said Andover Councilman Randy Gentry during a work session Tuesday afternoon.
Gentry said one of the issues that needs resolved is making sure rental properties are insured. He said other communities have run into problems when buildings burn down, without insurance, and the owners just leave the remnants without cleaning them up.
Council members also said it is important the village knows who is renting the property.
Gentry said it is also important to strike a balance in the legislation. “[We need to] be careful not to push renters out,” he said.
Andover Police Chief Chris Baker said each property must have two parking spots for each rental apartment.
Andover Village Council President E. Curt Williams said it is time to begin putting the policies together, and committee meetings need to be held. “It will take a long time to grind this out,” he said.
Council discussed several areas of legislation that may come to a vote at the next council meeting but planned to meet with village attorney Richard Kotila before the next meeting.
Council also is seeking committee meetings to create policies to make sure facilities at the Andover Village Park are properly cleaned after use. Several council members discussed finding the park facilities, such as a kitchenette, in bad shape after being used by renters or the Pymatuning Area Youth Organization.
“It is a multi-purpose park that is in continual use [in the summer],” Williams said. He said he wants to see video cameras in place at the park.
Estimates of $8,500 for 12 cameras were discussed, and Williams hopes to bring the plans to reality.
Village council members discussed the possibility of revising the rental agreement for the park pavilion and a separate contract with the PAYO to insure the property is kept clean and safe.
Council discussed how to monitor the property after each use so accountability can be applied. Williams said he plans to discuss expectations with PAYO leaders prior to the start of the 2023 summer season.
“There is a lot of spelling out we are going to need to do,” Williams said.
Baker suggested placing a list of tasks that needed to be completed for those who use the facility to review.
Councilwoman Margo Hornyak said she would like to see the locks changed and keys be signed out. “Everybody has a key,” she said.
Williams said he would like to spend time creating policies then change the locks this winter before the summer season. He said a meeting with PAYO officials next spring will be important as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.