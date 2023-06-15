ANDOVER — A police dog is one step closer to working the streets of the village after council approved pay ordinance changes during a Tuesday night council meeting at village hall.
Village Solicitor Richard Kotila said the changes were necessary to provide $2,700 payment per year, to be paid in two installments, for the costs of caring for the dog when the officer is off duty.
Police Chief Chris Baker said he requested the $2,700 payment because that is the amount a North Kingsville canine handler is compensated.
“This all comes in because it is federal law that [the handlers] are compensated,” said council member Randy Gentry.
He said a court case determined the compensation waver can not be done so the officer must receive payment.
Kotila also discussed an agreement the handler must sign and created a compensation schedule for the officer if he or she were to leave the department.
The cost of the dog and training is expected to be $9,500 and if the officer were to leave after the first year he or she would be responsible for returning all the money and it would drop 25 percent each year, Kotila said.
Council members said a a former dog handler left the department and the village was left with the costs.
“This is designed to recover some of their costs,” Kotila said.
Baker said Village Officer Bob Johnson is scheduled to get the new canine officer in August and start training in Wapakoneta. If things go as planned the dog might be available for introduction to the village in September.
The Andover Small Business Association hopes to provide an event for dogs that would include the new canine officer.
Viki Allin, of Bakery on the Square, spoke for the organization requesting permission to hold “Bark in the Rec Park” on Sett. 17 as a fundraiser to help the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League and help area businesses get some exposure in the community.
Allin said the event would include a dog “meet and greet” booth through the APL, an agility presentation from a trainer who has participated in the Westminster Dog Show, a pet photography station and many other options.
Allin asked council for permission to get a one-day waiver on dogs being allowed in the park.
Dogs and their owners would do laps in the park and receive pledges with the proceeds going straight to the Animal Protective League, Allin said.
Council President E. Curt Williams said council would consider the idea, but would need to see proof of insurance coverage from the organization and an understanding that the group would make sure the park was clean at the end of the event.
