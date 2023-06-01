ANDOVER — Village Council discussed the future of the Greenway Trail as it moves closer to being a reality in the Andover area.
Council member Rick Orahood and Pymatuning Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lara Reibold took a three-quarter mile walk with Ashtabula County Metroparks Operations Manager Brett Bellas last week to review the trail’s readiness to be paved.
“It gave me a different perspective,” Orahood said.
He also said the village will make the call on how the trail gets from the trailhead adjacent to village hall through the village to the trail that goes to Marvin Road.
“Orahood said the bid for paving of the trail will go out in July and the trail will likely be paved in August.
Reibold said they saw a blue heron rockery during the walk.
Orahood said the trail will be used by walkers, and families on bikes in addition to the bicyclists who ride extensively and will likely camp in the area.
The village is considering the construction of a gazebo near the trail to give shelter for bikers or walkers taking a break. What the project may look like has not been finalized.
Reibold, who is also the village zoning inspector, asked council for direction on a property that needs to be cleaned. She said the renters of the property don’t have the finances to remove items on the property that don’t meet village code.
Council President E. Curt Williams suggested Reibold ask the people if they can find someone to help remove the items or find a service organization or church to assist.
Council also discussed how many renters don’t have trash service and put their garbage in other people’s dumpsters. Council indicated they would likely discuss the issue in more detail at a future meeting.
Council also discussed truck noise in the village. Andover Police Chief Chris Baker said he would call the Ohio Department of Transportation to try and pin down the legal issues relating to truck noise.
