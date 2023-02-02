ANDOVER — Andover Village Council spent a Tuesday afternoon work session reviewing everything from the price of eggs to how to best protect Recreation Park.
Village Fiscal Officer Cathy Williams asked council to consider the possibility of waiving a ban on farm animals in the village so people can raise chickens to reduce the costs of buying eggs from a store.
The cost of a dozen eggs can be more than $7, officials said.
“I am trying to do a good thing for the people without over-legislating,” Williams said as she suggested a short-term repeal of the ordinance to consider the option.
Andover Village Administrator Richard Mead said he is not opposed to the idea, but thought a limit on the amount of chickens each family could raise would be in order.
“You will need the solicitor’s blessing,” he said.
Mead also questioned whether neighbors would have concerns and whether noise could be a problem. E. Curt Williams, Cathy’s husband and president of council, questioned how to get properties cleaned if chicken waste became a problem.
“I grew up on a farm and will have nothing to do with chickens so if you see any chickens, they are Cathy’s,” he said.
Council agreed to research the matter.
Council member Raymond “Bud” French brought a bit of levity to the issue saying”If there is a problem we should make an ‘eggxample’ of them.”
Council also discussed a 6 p.m. Feb. 8 meeting about a potential contract with Community Care Ambulance. The surrounding townships that are considering working with the village have also been invited to the meeting, according to E. Curt Willaims.
He said the townships and village are working together to ask for increased millage from their constituents.
In other business:
• Zoning Inspector Lara Reibold also provided a review of potential changes to the permits used for village residents.
Council discussed how to provide accountability for property owners without creating privacy issues.
• Mead said five roads are on the planned list for chip-and-seal work this year and hopefully the Recreation Park parking lot. The streets include Russtik Drive, Carroll Court, South Park Drive, Morley Avenue and Ohio Avenue
