ANDOVER — Village Council approved five pieces of legislation to begin the process to get five levies on the ballot for the May 2 primary election during a meeting Tuesday night.
Andover Village Solicitor Richard Kotila said the legislation was needed to get the items on the ballot for the election.
“We want to get them in [to the Ashtabula County auditor] as soon as possible,” Kotila said.
Andover Mayor Jerry Dibell read each resolution prior to the votes on each item. Three of the levies are fire measures that are renewals: a .3-mill levy, a 1.2-mill levy and a .5-mill levy.
Two remaining levies are related to ambulance service, with one being a 2-mill renewal and the second a new 1-mill levy to help pay for ambulance service from Community Care.
“This is the additional levy for 1 mill as requested by Community Care,” Kotila said.
Andover Fire Department outgoing president and present treasurer Ryan Buie briefed council on some changes and concerns with the fire department.
Buie said the department was recently informed that its present structure needs to be revised because it is not legal under Ohio law. He said the department didn’t know there was a problem when they moved the auxiliary into the department.
While there are 21 firefighters on the roster, some do not have the mandated 36-hour fire course, Buie said. He said some of the long-term firefighters let their cards lapse and would have to go through the full 36-hour class to get them back.
Buie said he is talking with state officials to see if there is a legal way to have experienced, older firefighters continue doing tasks they are trained to do. He said he talked to State Rep. Mike Loychik, the Ashtabula County Commissioners and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office in Columbus.
“We are going to have to split off the auxiliary again,” Buie said.
He said the problem is the amount of firefighters affected.
“We are losing half of our manpower,”he said.
“We have 12 card-certified members of the department,” Buie said.
He said the circumstances leave the department with eight firefighters because four aren’t in a position to respond to calls.
Dibell expressed his support and said he would help if he can.
“Let me know if there is anything I need to do,” he said.
In other business, Andover Council President E. Curt Williams recommended council members’ monthly pay be increased from $150 a month to $300 a month. The final movement to increase the pay will have to occur through a pay ordinance, which Kotila said he would handle.
Williams said none of the existing council members will benefit from the increase, but new council members will. The measure passed by a 5-0 vote.
