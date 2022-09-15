ANDOVER — Village council members continue to interact with surrounding townships, Community Care Ambulance and Pierpont Fire Department regarding ambulance service.
A meeting with Community Care Ambulance was discussed with council members and township officials as talks with CCA continue and Pierpont Fire Department also presented ideas regarding service.
The southeast portion of Ashtabula County has faced ambulance challenges since the UH Andover Emergency Room closed in the spring of 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The emergency room closing has increased the ambulance transport time from an estimated 45 minutes out of service during a call to closer to three hours.
There is presently one ambulance station in Andover to cover the village, and surrounding townships, including Richmond, Williamsfield, Cherry Valley and Andover.
The contract covering the ambulance service with Community Care is scheduled to last through 2023.
In other business:
• Village council approved an ordinance allowing the Ohio Department of Transportation to do road work on Route 6 and Route 7 in the village. The work includes milling and asphalt application, said Andover Village Administrator Richard Mead.
• Council approved the revision of the village handbook and two permit applications relating to the use of a park. The measure passed 6-0 and will help the village make sure the park is cleaned after it’s use, village leaders said.{div}• Approved legislation that places the zoning inspector under the supervision of the mayor.
