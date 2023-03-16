ANDOVER — Village council is working to find the best way to provide automatic external defibrillators for properties in the village and assist in helping area youth sports leagues have access to them, as well.
Pymatuning Valley Youth representative Tim Campbell discussed the needs of the football program. There were two teams last year and he expects to have three come fall season, if all goes to plan.
He said the league has one AED, but when teams play in different sites one team goes away without a device.
He said he would like to remedy that problem and asked village council for assistance. Campbell said the league has 20 to 100 kids on site at a given time, plus fans.
Council also discussed the issue at a recent work session and contemplated the possibility of placing one at Recreation Park and another at Village Hall and maybe at other sites or for organizations such as the youth leagues.
“We want to figure out how many to get,” said Andover Village Administrator Richard Mead. Randy Gentry suggested the village order six.
The estimated cost is $1,679 for each device.
Andover Zoning Inspector Lara Reibold said the devices are backordered by two months. Demand has increased nationally since an early January incident when a Buffalo Bills player was brought back to life by an AED and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
In other business:
• Village council voted to increase council members pay from $150 a month to $300 a month. The pay raises will be added to new council members but present members will not receive the pay increases.
Council members, when discussing the issue in a recent work session, indicated they hoped to get more young people to run for council.
• Council approved the purchase of a new police cruiser.
