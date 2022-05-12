ANDOVER — During a Tuesday evening meeting at village hall, Andover Village Council approved a change to the village handbook that regulates temporary vendor license permits.
Village Solicitor Richard Kotila said the issue was found when Andover Mayor Jerry Dibell received a call from a citizen. He said the former text indicated the village was to ensure a vendor was healthy every two weeks.
Kotila suggested rewording the village handbook to show that the Ashtabula County Health Department would regulate the permits, instead of the village. He said it previously read that a letter proving a person was healthy every 14 days was needed.
Kotila said the health issues are really the realm of the health department. “We are not qualified to make those [rulings],” he said.
Andover Council President E. Curt Williams also said the village has not annexed Country Meadows but has been getting calls from residents complaining their rents have gone up. They assumed annexation occurred, he said.
“The village has not annexed any property [in Country Meadows],” Williams said.
In other business:
• Village Administrator Richard Mead said improvements at the village park are going well, but they are waiting on American Disability Act certified doors for the restrooms to finish the project.
• Mead also said the search for a new zoning inspector is ongoing. He said council may need to revisit requirements for the position, including residence issues, office hours and salary. He said there are several candidates planning to interview for the position.
