ANDOVER — The holiday season got off to a fast start on Saturday, as hundreds of people gathered to watch the village Christmas parade and sip on hot chocolate.
The “Simply Christmas” celebration started on Saturday morning with a craft fair at the United Methodist Church, and it continued throughout the day.
The event was sponsored by the Andover Area Chamber of Commerce, said AACC Executive Director Lara Reibold.
“The craft show was good, but a little slow,” Reibold said. She said the kids crafts at the library was a big success.
“We had over 40 kids for the crafts at the library,” Reibold said.
The warm weather helped draw crowds to the square to check out the parade as well. “We have the biggest pre-parade crowd in years,” she said.
Reibold said there were 16 units in the parade this year, including the Pymatuning Valley High School band and, of course, Santa Claus.
After Santa’s arrival, he went to the Showplace Event Center on the square to take pictures with children.
Parade award winners included The Steel family winning best overall award; the Pymatuning Fab Lab won most original and 1st Twirliers was second, Reibold said.
The crowd-pleaser award went to Andover Bank, and Centerra/Charles Auto Parts earned a second place award.
The windows crowd-pleaser was Hair Treds 1, and Family Dollar was second.
Jill Juhola said she has been coming to the parade for three years and really enjoys watching the girls twirling groups.
Sandy Warner said she had two great-grand children in the parade this year.
