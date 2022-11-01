ANDOVER — A barn was destroyed Sunday afternoon when fire ripped through the structure at the intersection of Stanhope-Kelloggsville and Marvin roads, said Andover Fire Chief Mike Spencer.
Spencer said the barn had already collapsed when they arrived on the scene so they just doused the structure with water. He said there was nobody home at the time and no livestock in the barn.
Spencer said firefighters from Wayne, Dorset, North Shenango (Pa.), Pierpont, Rome and Orwell battled the blaze. He said the fire was called in around 3 p.m. and firefighters were on the scene for about and hour and 40 minutes.
