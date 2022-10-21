ANDOVER — Ambulance service options are looking better for communities on the southeast side of the Ashtabula County after a meeting of municipal leaders.
“Community Care is going to partner with the Andover Fire Department,” said Andover Mayor Jerry Dibell. He said the ambulance service will provide training for Andover firefighters and then use them as an auxiliary service when the main ambulance is on a call.
The coronavirus pandemic caused a variety of health care changes in the Andover area when the UH emergency room closed early in the spring of 2020. The closing of the emergency room lengthened the average time an ambulance was on call which then left the area without services during long trips to Ashtabula, Chardon, Meadville, Pa., or Conneaut.
Leaders have been searching for a solution and a recent meeting with representatives of the village of Andover, Andover Township, Wiliamsfield Township, Wayne Township and Richmond Township led to some positive movement, according to several leaders who were at the meeting.
Andover Fire Department Chief Mike Spencer confirmed the arrangement and the fact that the firefighters will be paid for training and time they spent on duty when called to the station. He said Community Care equipment will be used.
Andover Township Trustee Bill French said Community Care has also agreed to create new contracts for each entity so they all are on the same levy cycle instead of each ending at a different time.
“I am pretty sure we will be able to get this worked out,” French said.
Williamsfield Township Trustees Chairman Thomas Martin said the meeting was very positive.”It will be very good. It was kind of a surprise,” he said.
Martin said it will take a while to get on the same levy election schedules. He said some entities are on a one-year cycle, others two or three and Williamsfield is on a five-year levy cycle.
Martin said the increased costs for ambulance service will likely mean each township and village will have to increase levies to three mills.
