By WARREN DILLAWAY
ANDOVER — Area government leaders said they are happy that Community Care Ambulance is committed to staying in the area after several townships have moved on to other ambulance services.
A meeting was held Tuesday at Andover Village Hall to discuss the next steps in securing long-term adequate service for the area.
The 2020 closing of the Andover Emergency Room created major challenges for Community Care and the village of Andover and surrounding townships.
The short transport to the emergency room for the ambulance stationed in the village became a two-hour roundtrip to Ashtabula, Chardon, Conneaut or Meadville.
When the ambulance was out of the area, it created problems if there was another call.
Cherry Valley Township trustees decided to go with South Central Ambulance District and Richmond Township has recently decided to go with Pierpont for ambulance service.
Andover, Andover Township, Wayne Township and Williamsfield Township are presently still in agreement to continue with Community Care Ambulance.
All have placed levies on the ballot for the May primary to increase funds to pay for the needed service.
Andover Mayor Jerry Dibell said the meeting went well, but it is important to find a way to get a second ambulance stationed in the Andover area. A variety of community-wide meetings have been held to discuss possible solutions.
“It is a waiting game to see what will happen in May,” Dibell said.
Andover Township Trustee Bill French also said he felt the meeting went well and also said passing the levies will be very important.
