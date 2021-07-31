ASHTABULA — Four softball fields were busy Saturday as the Stephen Young 6th Memorial All Night Softball Tournament took over Massucci Field and Softball City.
"Every year it takes my breath away. The support is unbelievable," said Dawn Prine, Young's mother.
Stephen Young died six years ago and every year the community supports the tournament to raise money for Young's three children Layla, 8, Gianna, 13 and Stephen, 16, she said.
"It is the best way we can honor him. He used to umpire and play in these tournaments," she said.
The proceeds go to a college fund for the children.
Kelly Prine, Young's stepfather and tournament organizer, said it was a challenge to get the two Massucci softball fields ready because of the recent rain storm that flooded the area earlier this week.
Prine said he spent a lot of time Friday and Saturday morning drying the fields and then putting down the lines before the 9 a.m. start.
" A lot of guys helped," he said.
The tournament had a record 19 co-ed teams participate this year, Kelly Prine said.
"It seems like it's growing because everybody has a good time," he said.
Kelly Prine said he wanted to thank all of the teams and volunteer help that makes the tournament possible.
All the teams get to play at least five games between Saturday morning and Sunday morning. He said everyone plays two games and then a gold bracket and silver bracket are formed with the champions of both receiving T-shirts.
The games are five innings each to keep the tournament running smoothly. The champion and second place of each flight move on to the gold bracket and the rest of the teams move into the silver bracket, he said.
Tents surrounded the area between the two softball fields with people eating, relaxing and playing cornhole between games. Jimmy Ward even set up a dunk booth to raise a few bucks for his softball team.
