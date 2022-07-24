SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 53-year tradition continued on Saturday as all-terrain vehicle racers from across the country arrived at Pine Lake to test their abilities on the dirt track that has become a home away from home for many.
"It's all about family and friendship here," said Don "Dirt-A" Ludwig, who grew up a mile-and-a-half from the track and has been involved in the event for 23 years
Bud Fischer took over from his father who started the tradition and has been organizing the races for decades now. There are a log of volunteers that make the event work including Ludwig who now travels all over the country to other races where he serves as a line official.
Ludwig dresses in a patriotic costumes and brings a flair to his role as an official.
Fischer said the riders come from many states and the race is part of a six competition series.
Jon Glotzbecker, of Jefferson, competed in the early 1990s and is back competing and assists his daughter's racing goals.
"It's like a big family," he said.
The event works with clockwork as registration occurs through a small building and is transported to Fisher who sets up the heats and line officials who start the race when all the competitors arrive at the line.
"We are doing good," Fischer said early in the afternoon as weather reports indicated some rain might be heading into the area. Competition is scheduled to continue on Sunday morning.
Fischer said another large competition for dirt bikes and all-terrain "quad 4" vehicles is scheduled for the first weekend in August. He said the Muddy Princess 5K is also scheduled for Aug. 21 at Pine Lake.
