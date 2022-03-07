All American Gutter Protection is scheduled to appear this weekend at the Ashtabula County Home Show to showcase the company’s many gutter installation options.
The show is scheduled for March 11-13 during business hours at Ashtabula Towne Square.
“We are a family-owned business specializing in new gutter install and gutter guards,” said Josh Elliott, marketing director for the company.
“We focus on offering a superior product at the best possible price in the industry. We back our work with a warranty, so customers have the peace of mind knowing their gutter cleaning is a thing of the past.”
The company is based in North Canton and may be contacted at 888-323-8090 or www.allamericangutterprotection.com, Elliott said.
The company is venturing north to interact with potential customers.
“We love meeting and interacting with the community. We pride ourselves on taking care of our customers and letting them know we are always here to help with any gutter needs they may run into,” Elliott said.
The company provides a variety of discounts including 10-percent offers for senior citizens and military veterans.
“Our gutter guards consist of an aluminum body with a stainless steel screen,” states the company’s website.
