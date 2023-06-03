An air quality alert has been issued for parts of Northeast Ohio, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.
The alert is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties due to high temperatures and dry weather.
Those in sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties should avoid going outside, the NWS suggests.
“Ashtabula County Medical Center has seen an increase in patients in the Emergency Department and on our inpatient units with respiratory issues, however we can’t directly connect that increase to air quality,” said Amanda Clark, RN, ACMC Chief Nursing Officer.
According to the NWS, air pollution is responsible for an estimated more than 100,000 premature deaths in the United States each year.
This poor air quality alert is due to elevated concentrations of ground-level ozone and comes as the weather service predicts temperatures in the 80s and high 70s with no rain in sight through early next week.
To do your part to help reduce air pollution, the NWS suggests area residents:
• Drive less.
• Turn off your engine, don’t idle.
• Refill tanks after sunset.
• Wait to mow the lawn.
The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), in partnership with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the Cleveland Division of Air Quality, the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study, the Lake County General Health District and Ohio University, have forecasted this advisory based on predicted weather patterns.
