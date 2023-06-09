Northeasernt Ohio remains under an air quality alert through today.
The haze in the sky is caused by Canadian wildfires and the Environmental Protection Agency, which monitors air quality, has put northeastern Ohio into the “unhealthy” category.
As of Thursday, more than 50 percent of the U.S., everything east of Columbus, is experiencing unhealthy air quality levels.
The air quality index is at levels which normally would only affect sensitive people, but the air has been bad for so long that anyone can be affected, according to the EPA.
An air quality advisory for fine particulates is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.
Air quality levels are especially unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties. Everyone should monitor their outdoor activity and check air quality readings at airnow.gov.
To help the region reduce air pollution, the EPA suggests people drive less, bike, walk, work from home or combine trips.
In addition, the EPA asks that drivers do not idle their car engines, refill the gas tank after sunset and wait to mow lawns.
The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), in partnership with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA), the Cleveland Division of Air Quality, the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study, the Lake County General Health District, and Ohio University, has forecasted this advisory based on predicted weather patterns. Learn more at www.noaca.org.
