JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement on Tuesday to collect lodging tax proceeds from properties in the city of Geneva.
This is the fifth such agreement the commissioners have approved since the county started using new software to collect lodging tax earlier this year. Geneva joins Ashtabula city, Conneaut, Saybrook Township and Austinburg Township, Commissioner J.P. Ducro said.
“So the only outliers are Harpersfield Township and Geneva-on-the-Lake, so I am really pleased that we have five of the seven entities participating for the kick-off of the lodging tax software,” Ducro said.
The county will charge one percent of the amount collected.
Ducro previously said Harpersfield Township and Geneva-on-the-Lake may participate in the program at a later date.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved the purchase of reinforced pipe for culverts. There were no responses to a bid proposal for the pipe, so the commissioners declared an emergency to allow the purchase of reinforced pipe.
Advertising the bid for pipe again could delay the projects beyond the time construction can occur, according to the resolution.
Three bids were sought, with the lowest quote being $96,656, from Northern Concrete Pipe.
The cost for the pipe will be paid with motor vehicle gas tax funds, Ducro said.
According to the resolution, the pipe will be used for culvert replacements on county roads.
During a work session on Tuesday morning, Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said there are issues getting that sort of pipe.
The price from Northern Concrete Pipe is near the original estimated cost of the pipe, Clerk of the Board Lisa Hawkins said.
• The commissioners approved an agreement with Smolen Engineering for engineering services for design work on repairs and restoration to the road entrance and parking lot of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
The cost is not to exceed $11,900, according to the resolution.
• A resolution to authorize members of Western County Court and the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas to use county credit cards was approved, after a request was recently submitted to the commissioners.
