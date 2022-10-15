SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Parents and community members learned what is happening at Quest 305 on Thursday afternoon during a “Lights on Afterschool” event held at Lakeside Junior High School.
“This is to show our parents and community what is going on at the school after school hours,” said After School Discovery Executive Director Linda Coblitz. She said the program presently serves 90 students after opening in 2020 with a 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant from the U.S. department of Education.
The program provides homework assistance, mentoring, tutoring clubs in a variety of different academic and recreational areas. “The program is a collaboration between the Ashtabula Area City School District and After School Discovery,” Coblitz said
The event was held in conjunction with similar programs across the country and was organized by the Afterschool Alliance.
“The Afterschool Alliance is a nonprofit public awareness and advocacy organization working to ensure that all children have access to quality after-school programs,” Coblitz said.
Four different aspects of the event allowed students and parents the opportunity to learn and grow through educational seminars that provided very specific lessons.
Alex Ennis, owner of All Seasons NEO, made a presentation that included the practical lesson of how to change a broken light bulb, Coblitz said. She said the students learned some of the science behind light bulbs and then the families were given a pair of pliers and a new LED light bulb to use at home.
Coblitz said the students have done some research on electricity and how it is used.
Another person sharing practical skills was Anthony Oquendo, owner of CRACKED. She said he was helping families learn how to fix cell phone parts.
Stacy Gancos, an Ashtabula Area City Schools teacher, conducted an educational scavenger hunt with the families.
The students also had the opportunity to share their experiences in Quest 305, Coblitz said. She said they were able to share, from their perspective, the advantages to attending the program.
