GENEVA — Folks looking for a furry companion need to look no further than PetSmart in Mentor this weekend.
The Community Cat Coalition of Ashtabula County, which provides short-term housing for cats and kittens until adoption, is teaming up with Winky Cat Adoption and Foster for PetSmart’s National Adoption Week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Mentor store.
“We have more than 30 kittens and 20 cats available,” said Emily Netzel, founder of Winky Cats in Geneva.
“We will also host a story time with kittens on Sunday and kids get free kitten ears to wear.”
The fee is $125 to $150 to adopt cats and kittens and all are fixed, vaccinated, dewormed, flea treated and litter trained.
“We are always looking for volunteers for trapping and cat care and snuggling with kittens,” Netzel said. “We always need fosters, too.”
For more information on CCCAC, to volunteer, or to become a sponsor, email cccashtabula@gmail.com or search for Community Cats Coalition of Ashtabula County on Facebook.
While the group continues to focus on trap, neuter and release, they have partnered with Winky Cats Adoption and Foster to serve as their placement and adoption arm.
Winky Cats facilitates the foster and adoption of friendly cats and kittens trapped by CCCAC volunteers.
“All adoptable cats and kittens are listed with photos and descriptions on the Winky Cats Facebook page and are available for adoption at the Mentor PetSmart,” CCCAC President Kim Carpenter said. “We hope to have a great turnout.”
