GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Work is in progress to protect the eastern shoreline of Geneva Township Park from erosion.
In 2020, lake conditions caused extensive erosion on the west shoreline of the park. After voter approved a levy that year, erosion protection was installed along the western portions of the park’s shoreline.
Geneva-on-the-Lake Village Administrator Jeremy Schaffer said work started about two weeks ago on extending that erosion protection east. “It’s just an extension of the phase one project, where we’re putting stone in and doing protection on the east side of township park,” Schaffer said.
Funds for the project were provided by an emergency erosion grant, he said. There is also a small match for the grant provided by Geneva Township Park.
The project will include regrading the slope below the pavilion on the east side of the park, Schaffer said.
“It’ll help a long term protection of that,” he said. “A lot of that hill was sliding, unsafe, so all that’s going to be fixed in this project.”
Geneva-on-the-Lake Mayor Dwayne Bennett said the project is on schedule.
“They did the first 800 feet, and we were happy with the results there,” Bennet said. That is the benefit of hiring contractors who specialize in a specific field, he said.
“They did a really good job on the first half, and we don’t really expect any less on this end,” Bennet said.
He said he has been speaking to the park manager, who is happy with the progress on the project.
“So far, I think everything’s good,” Bennett said.
Future projects for the area include a ramp down to the waterline and creation of a new beach at the park, dependent on funding, Bennett said.
Lake Erie water levels reached record highs in 2019 and 2020, and still remain above average.
Lake Erie water levels are 13 inches above the long-term average for May, according to information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Water levels in Lake Erie have gone up four inches in the last month, and are one inch lower than this time last year.
