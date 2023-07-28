ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Downtown Development Association (ADDA) was created 20 years ago to restore and revitalize the downtown district.
The mission is to lead, assist and support activities that enhance the quality of life in downtown community.
The slogan, “Meet Me on Main,” was adopted in 2018 as a welcome to everyone.
“It’s an open invitation to join in the activities and shop our local merchants,” said Rick Coblitz, president of the ADDA.
Many new businesses are opening in downtown Ashtabula.
“Our flowers have arrived for the summer, creating a beautiful landscape on Main Avenue,” he said. “Many amazing things are happening in downtown. Come, check out the fountain, fencing and artwork in Cornelius Park. Check out our freshly painted crosswalks thanks to the Ashtabula Arts Center.”
The ADDA continues to work on events for late summer and fall. Take a look:
• Dogs Days of Summer, noon to 8 p.m., Aug. 12;
• Harvest Fest, noon to 8 p.m., Oct. 14;
• Christmas parade, 7 p.m., Nov. 17, and
• Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25.
