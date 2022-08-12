CONNEAUT — After a slight lull due to COVID, organizers of D-Day Conneaut are ramping up activities for military veterans during the three-day re-enactment at Township Park.
Thursday, which kicks off the weekend, has been designated Veterans Day, with special attention paid to those who served during World War II and the Korean conflict, said Luke Sawicki, who is coordinating the veterans’ agenda.
On that day, veterans are encouraged to wear clothing emblazoned with their branch of service, officials have said.
Thursday was picked because attendance is traditionally the lightest that day, making it easier to keep people a safe distance away from each other, he said. Older people are more at risk at contracting the virus, health experts have said.
Activities for veterans were drastically reduced last year due to COVID safety concerns. One of last year’s casualties, the popular medal presentation ceremony conducted by the government of France, is still on hold, said Betsy Bashore, chief executive officer for D-Day Ohio, Inc., which stages the re-enactment.
For the past several years, the French government sent a representative to D-Day Conneaut to bestow the Legion of Merit to a handful of veterans who participated in the Normandy Invasion. The ceremony was that country’s way of expressing gratitude to its Allied liberators.
The heavily attended event remains on hiatus to help ensure plenty of healthy elbow room within the park, Bashore said. “It’s tough to maintain social distancing [during the ceremony],” she said.
Veterans will again be invited to share their war-time experiences with guests at the Hospitality Tent located on the park’s east side, near the Allied encampment. Vets willing to talk can register online at ddayohio.us, Sawicki said.
New this year will be a photo display of World War II veterans, compiled and shared by the National Library of Congress and projected on a screen, he said. The images will play on a continuous loop during the weekend, he said.
Veteran-related programs will begin at 9 a.m. each day at the tent. Refreshments will be available. The tent will also have literature geared to the needs of veterans, provided by area service agencies and organizations, Sawicki said.
Special amenities are available to all veterans who visit the re-enactment, regardless of their time of service, according to the D-Day Conneaut website. A special parking area has been created at Conneaut High School on Mill Street, serviced by shuttle buses. Golf carts will be available to transports vets with mobility issues around the grounds.
Reserve seating for veterans and a guest will be on hand for the many tactical demonstrations. Vets are invited to take a ride on one of the Higgins landing craft and will board the boats at a special location at the Conneaut Harbor public dock.
Veterans are also welcomed to attend a spaghetti dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday at New Leaf Methodist Church in Conneaut and stay for a USO-style dance (8 p.m.) at the church.
Sawicki said activities are presently geared to WW2 and Korea veterans but expect the focus will shift as their numbers decline, Sawicki said. “We keep losing our history day to day,” he said.
Within the next two or three days, the emphasis will probably be placed on the men and women who served in Vietnam and wars in the Middle East and Afghanistan, said Sawicki, a retired Navy veteran who served in the Persian Gulf.
Organizers have long said a big goal of D-Day Conneaut is to honor the sacrifice of those who served in the military, and many vets make a point of traveling to Conneaut for the weekend. The number of military personnel who attend could reach into the four digits, Sawicki said.
“Veterans are coming in from all around the world for this event,” he said.
