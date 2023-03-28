ASHTBULA — The ACMC Healthcare System received the Healthy Worksite Platinum Award for the third consecutive year. It is the highest award given by the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO) for outstanding employee wellness initiatives.
HBCO also recognized the ACMC Healthcare System with the Cancer Screening Excellence Award for demonstrating a commitment to cancer screening and for promoting cancer screenings to caregivers through education and incentives.
ACMC Healthcare System interim President and CEO Leonard Stepp, Jr., said he is proud of the work done across the healthcare system to promote wellness initiatives for caregivers.
“Our caregivers are our greatest resource,” he said. “It is important that we give them opportunities to improve their health and well-being. We know that we spend almost as much time at work as we do with our families. By putting a focus on wellness, we learn how to better take care of ourselves so we can better take care of our patients and our families.”
Organizations that receive Healthy Business Council awards are ranked based on how well they develop, facilitate, and promote employee health. An employee’s health contributes not only to their productivity, but also the overall work environment.
ACMC Healthcare System has long been a strong advocate of employee wellness. Through the annual wellness program, caregivers complete a personal wellness profile and various health screenings to better understand their current health status. They can then work with certified trainers and health coaches to develop an individualized plan that gives specific steps for improving their health.
ACMC also collaborates with over a dozen local companies in offering wellness programs for their employees, as well as pre-employment physicals and injury care through ACMC’s Occupational Health. Healthy employees improve a company’s bottom line through increased productivity, reduced absenteeism, and lower medical costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.