ASHTABULA — The ACMC Healthcare System celebrated nursing excellence during its recent 2023 Maria and Sam Miller Nursing Excellence Awards ceremony.
The nurses recognized with these awards depict excellence in professional nursing, said ACMC Healthcare System Chief Nursing Officer Amanda Clark.
“They are an inspiration to others as they deliver superior patient-centered care with integrity and compassion,” she said. “They serve our communities across Ashtabula County, and we are proud to honor them.”
The following awards were presented:
• The Nightingale Physician Collaboration was presented to ACMC Psychiatrist Khoa Tran, MD, for his collaboration with nurses to achieve the common goal of excellence in patient care.
Dr. Tran was nominated for his excellent rapport with staff, his compassion, and more. The nomination form stated, “His morals and principles are professional and his character as a person is upstanding.”
• The Novice Nurse Award was presented to Mackenzie Kotnik, LPN, for her exemplary skill, dedication, and compassion in delivering direct patient care.
In nominating her, Kotnik’s peers wrote, “Patients like her and are pleased with her promptness and pleasant professional personality. She takes the initiative. Her goal is to make sure patient safety is of utmost importance.”
• The Nursing Leadership Award was presented to nurse John Engelmann, RN, BSN, MBA, for excellence in leadership and focusing on ACMC’s core values.
In nominating him, Engelmann’s staff wrote, “He exemplifies a professional practice model and puts patients first. He supports his staff by encouraging them and leading by example. He is always available when needed.”
• The Alliance Award was presented to nurse Kimberly Hunt, RN, BSN, for her support of fellow nurses in providing patient care.
Her coworkers wrote, “She jumps in whenever or wherever needed. She continues to educate herself and our patients. She is always present when there are patients that need care and does not stop until all patient care is complete. She is an excellent advocate for patients.”
• The Nursing Excellence Award was presented to nurse Darlene Gifford, RN, in recognition of special skills, dedication, and compassion shown when delivering patient care.
The nominating form stated that Gifford is, “a very active caregiver who anticipates and does everything she can to mitigate any potential problems before they arise. She is attentive to her patients and their family members, assuring any change, not matter how slight, does not go unnoticed.”
• The Outstanding Clinical Support Award was presented to Meghan Bovee, MA, for outstanding service and for serving as a role model in delivering patient care.
Her peers wrote, “She participates in a collaborative effort with all members of the healthcare system – from nursing, medical, counseling, medical records, housekeeping, maintenance, and dietary. She helps coordinate patient care for our patients on a daily basis and shows a true concern, while demonstrating empathy to patients, families, and fellow caregivers.”
• The Samuel H. Miller Art of Nursing Award was presented to nurse Michele Payne, RN, for exemplary skills, commitment, and promoting and supporting healing for patients, families, and colleagues.
The nomination form stated, “She has dedicated her nursing career to helping those with substance use and mental health disorders. She is well-respected by her nursing peers and others.”
• The Faces of Care Award was presented to Christopher Brundage, RN, BSN, for his dedication and compassion in delivering outstanding patient care.
His staff wrote about Brundage’s “genuine and undying love for his community and patients.” The nomination form stated, “He seeks to help anyone in need. Even through adversity and high stress, Chris has stayed consistent in providing the best care. He promotes a high standard in nursing. He is a strong patient advocate who has a heart of gold and a positive attitude that never waivers – a role model we are proud to have.”
• The Zielony Nursing Team Excellence Award was presented to nurses Sherry Hernandez, RN, and Barb Showalter, RN, for their collaboration together and with fellow nurses in providing patient care.
Their peers wrote, “They go beyond simply gathering information about a patient but take the opportunity to educate patients and reduce stress for our patients. Both nominees have 22-plus years at our facility and their experience, knowledge base, dedication to excellence, and hands-on approach contribute to many successful surgeries performed at ACMC.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.