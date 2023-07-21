HARPERSFIELD — Construction is under way for a new Ashtabula County Medical Center Geneva Family Health Center at SPIRE Academy,
ACMC opened Geneva Family Health Center in 2016 on South Broadway in Geneva.
The Geneva community welcomed ACMC with open arms from the very first day, said Leonard Stepp, Jr., President and CEO of the ACMC Healthcare System.
“We knew early on that we would eventually need more space, especially if we were going to bring additional services to Geneva,” he said. “The opportunity to relocate to SPIRE provides us with significantly more space so we can expand services to meet the needs of the community. There will be 10 exam rooms and a procedure room, with a significant amount of adjacent space to grow into.”
Family medicine providers at Geneva Family Health Center are Dr. Emily Cheich, Nurse Practitioner Kathleen Shontz, and Dr. Sampurna Shakya, a pediatrician, who also sees patients at his Geneva office. All will transition to the new location at SPIRE.
“Our plan is to begin adding office consultations with specialists in the future,” Stepp said.
In addition to family medicine, pediatrics and laboratory services in the South Broadway location, the new ACMC Geneva Family Health Center will offer digital x-ray, physical therapy, and aquatic therapy.
“Digital x-ray and physical therapy are also available at our family health centers in Conneaut and Jefferson,” Stepp said. “It’s exciting to have the space in our new location to offer those in Geneva, too.”
An added benefit of the SPIRE campus is the availability of swimming pools to offer aquatic therapy for patients who aren’t able to put their full weight on their lower body during treatment.
SPIRE is in the process of obtaining certification for its therapy pools..
Students at the SPIRE Academy will have access to Geneva Family Health Center and discussions continue as to how to make healthcare services available to athletes and visitors who travel to SPIRE for tournaments and events.
ACMC’s Geneva Family Health Center is expected to move to its new location on the SPIRE campus in late August.
