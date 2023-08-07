ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center has once again received national recognition for stroke care.
This is the fifth year ACMC received the Gold Plus honor as part of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With the Guidelines program.
ACMC was also recognized for the third time for stroke care to patients with diabetes.
The awards demonstrate commitment to the latest, research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.
To receive the award, hospitals must demonstrate at least 85 percent compliance in each of the seven Get With The Guidelines- Stroke Achievement Measures. Tier levels (gold, silver, bronze) are determined by the length of demonstrated performance. ACMC follows the seven guidelines for stroke diagnosis and treatment set forth by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, which includes use of diagnostic tests as soon as a patient arrives at the hospital, followed by appropriate medical intervention within the first hour at the hospital.
“This award shows that ACMC is committed to providing the highest quality of care to stroke patients,” said ACMC Healthcare System President and CEO Leonard Stepp, Jr. “By following the Get With The Guidelines program, our caregivers are able to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis. The end goal is to ensure more people in our communities can experience longer, healthier lives.”
The Type 2 Diabetes achievement program is designed to reduce death from heart attacks or strokes in people with type 2 diabetes.
To receive the designation, hospitals must demonstrate compliance for the previous year with type 2 diabetes diagnosis and treatment guidelines, including evidence-based used of medication for patients with diabetes, assessment of left ventricle function, treatment of diabetes while an inpatient or follow-up appointments for outpatient care, and ongoing education including smoking cessation advice or counseling.
Strokes are the no. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability for adults in the United States.
Annually, there are nearly 800,000 people nationwide who suffer from stroke – an average of one stroke every 40 seconds.
Thanks, in part, to programs like Get With the Guidelines, Ohio has seen a slight decrease in the number of stroke-related hospitalizations, and Ashtabula County is below the state average for stroke-related hospitalizations and death. Getting treatment quickly is the key to improving survival, speeding recovery times, and minimizing long-term disability.
If you suspect a loved one is having a stroke, remember the acronym BE FAST.
Balance – People may experience muscle weakness or loss of muscle control in the legs. This affects that balance or ability to sit or stand.
Eyes – Sudden blurred or double vision can occur or a sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes.
Face drooping – One side of the face droops or becomes numb. Ask the person to smile and watch both sides of the face for an unequal response.
Arm weakness – Similar to balance issues, a person may experience weakness or numbness in the arms. Ask the person to raise both arms and see if one is sagging like the person is holding a heavy weight.
Speech difficulty – A common symptom of a stroke is slurred speech. Ask the person to say a simple sentence like, “The sky is blue.”
Time to call 911 – If a person shows any of these symptoms, even if they appear to go away, call 911 and tell EMS to get your loved one to ACMC’s Primary Stroke Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.