ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Medical Center Community Connection Fair is an opportunity for the community to gather valuable information about services available in Ashtabula County.
This year’s event features 27 agencies and organizations.
The Community Connection Fair will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. May 26 on the sidewalk of the ACMC Health and Wellness Plaza, north of the hospital on Lake Avenue.
The free event is held outdoors, with tables set up on the plaza walkway, so attendees can be out of the sun or rain. Guests can enter a drawing to win a free prize.
Participating organizations include ACMC Foundation, ACMC Regional Home Health, Adoration Hospice, Alzheimer’s Association, Apex Dermatology, Ashtabula County District Library, Ashtabula County Educational Services, Ashtabula County Health Department, Ashtabula County Mental Health & Recovery, A-Tech/Aspire Programs, Austinburg Nursing and Rehab, Brightview, Catholic Charities, Cleveland Dental Institute, Community Counseling Center, Country Club Rehab, Family Pride, Foundations Health, Glenbeigh, Help Me Grow, Homesafe Inc., Hospice of the Western Reserve, Job and Family Services, Premiere Fitness, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Signature Health, and Windsor Laurelwood.
In addition to the information tables, veteran-owned food truck Bomb Dogs Food & Catering will be on-site to take lunch orders. Attendees are responsible for the cost of their lunch.
Updates about the event can be found at www.acmchealth.org or on ACMC’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.