ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center Academy, an eight-week, on-site internship for students interested in a career in healthcare, returns this summer.
ACMC Academy was created in 2008 to give high school students an opportunity to gain exposure to healthcare careers and learn about employment options in Ashtabula County.
Last September, eight county students graduated from the program.
“We’ve had [a total of] more than 100 Ashtabula County students participate in ACMC Academy,” said ACMC Human Resources Director Jonathan Forbes, who oversees the academy. “Students not only learn the day-to-day work of a healthcare professional, but they also see that there are good paying jobs close to home.”
Thanks to the program, many students have stayed in Ashtabula County to get their degrees and start careers at ACMC. Others have returned after being away for a few years.
“They return because they want to give back to their communities by providing great healthcare locally,” Forbes said.
Students spend an average of 24 hours per week side-by-side with clinical professionals in departments throughout the hospital.
In addition to specific department rotations, students participate in special lunch-and-learn sessions to learn about other hospital departments, including non-clinical areas such as information technology, human resources, and marketing.
All students who successfully complete ACMC Academy earn a $500 scholarship. Two participants who demonstrate the best performance throughout the program may also receive an additional $1,000 scholarship.
Funding for the program is possible through the generosity of donors to ACMC Foundation.
To be considered for the ACMC Academy, a student must have an overall GPA of 3.0 or higher and have no more than three absences/tardies in the previous semester (COVID-19 or extenuating circumstance absences will be considered).
Students can download the application and instructions at https://www.acmchealth.org/foundation/scholarships/ or request an application from their guidance counselor.
More information about ACMC Academy is available from guidance counselors at all Ashtabula County high schools.
