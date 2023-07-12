ASHTABULA — Early this year, the Ashtabula County District Library (ACDL) submitted an entry for consideration in the 2023 John Cotton Dana Awards.
ACDL’s levy awareness campaign was selected as one of eight winners, out of more than 100 applications.
The campaign was a carefully planned, creative campaign to spread awareness of the levy and the library’s services to Ashtabula.
“We were all in agreement,” said Jennifer Brandon, an awards committee member. “It was just a really spectacular campaign.”
The John Cotton Dana award is the most prestigious award in library marketing and communications in North America.
From the ALA: “The John Cotton Dana Awards provide up to eight grants a year for libraries that demonstrate outstanding library public relations.
“The award is managed by the American Library Association’s (ALA) Core Division and EBSCO Information Services and consists of $10,000 grants from the H.W. Wilson Foundation to support marketing development.”
Digital Library Branch Manager Michael Thornton and Marketing and Communications Coordinator, Rebecca Moisio, attended the awards ceremony in Chicago on June 25 to accept the award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.